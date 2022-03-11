Avera Medical Minute
Avera medical experts discuss kidney’s functions and kidney disease

Thursday is National Kidney Day
By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to medical experts, kidneys are more than just filtering systems, and kidney disease can be a silent one.

“We all know that kidneys are like large filtering organs in our body. But they do so much more than that. They are just smart organs.” said Dr. Faizan Syed. “They are responsible for managing our blood count. They are responsible for making Vitamin D. They are the essence in controlling our blood pressure.”

Kidney disease is silent and deadly.

“Unfortunately, chronic kidney disease is a very silent disease. You wouldn’t know if your kidney function is 20 percent or is 90 percent,” said Dr. Syed. “But there are some symptoms that you can monitor or you can get to know. So we know that the kidneys are responsible for filtering out extra fluids, you start retaining some fluids. That’s one of the signs. We start building up toxins in your body and then you feel fatigued.”

If detected, there are ways kidney disease can be treated.

“Kidney disease can have underlying causes that cause kidney disease. Diabetes is the most common one, and then you have high blood pressure that can cause kidney disease and vice versa too. Kidney disease can cause high blood pressure too. So we feel like if we treat these underlying causes, we can treat the kidney disease,” said Dr. Syed.

