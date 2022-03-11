Avera Medical Minute
Blend Interactive owner shares journey towards leadership

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A web design and development firm in Sioux Falls employs a little over two dozen people. Karla Santi, Blend Interactive’s CEO, spoke with us nearly two years ago about handling work remotely with her staff during the initial difficulties COVID-19 presented. Friday, March 11, she discussed how she handled that task and what her journey has yielded thus far.

