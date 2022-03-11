Central Lyon and Rock Valley advance to 2-A title game Friday in Des Moines

DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Central Lyon girls made it to the championship game last weekend and this week it’s the boys turn. The Lions beat Pella Christian on Thursday in the semi-finals 57-51, advancing to their first ever state championship game.

They will face the Rock Valley Rockets who haven’t been there since 2010. Landyn Van Kekerix punctuated the 60-44 win with a big slam dunk Thursday.

Friday’s title game is at 3:00 in Des Moines.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.