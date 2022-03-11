Avera Medical Minute
Five South Dakota men arrested for sex crimes in online sting operation

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials report five South Dakota men were arrested for sex crimes in an online sting operation.

The United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) with the assistance of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Sioux Falls Police Department, Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted a joint online sex crimes operation that ran from March 6, 2022, through March 10, 2022.

From the investigation, officials report five men were arrested:

• Kent Mews, 55-years-old from Sioux Falls, SD

• Zachary Murry, 35-years-old from Brookings, SD

• Sky Thomas Roubideaux, 22-years-old from Tea, SD

• Elliot Anderson, 25-years-old from Sioux Falls, SD

• Jordan Matthew Hermanson, 31-years-old from Sioux Falls, SD

Officials say the mandatory minimum penalty upon conviction is 10 years and a maximum of life in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, five years minimum of supervised release, up to life, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

The charges are merely accusations, and all five Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

“This successful operation illuminates the continued threat child predators pose to our children,” said acting Special Agent in Charge Jamie Holt for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) St. Paul. “I want to thank our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners for teaming with us, and the South Dakota DCI’s ICAC task force, in this very important work.”

Reports say the cases are being federally prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey C. Clapper.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office would like to extend its appreciation to all law enforcement partners involved in the investigations for their efforts and continued cooperation.

Storm kick off new season Sunday at home