Girls State Basketball Tournaments feature 2 big upsets on day one

Washington and Roncalli lose on day one in Rapid City and Watertown
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, WATERTOWN and BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a busy first day of the 3 girls state basketball tournaments and it also featured two of the top-seeded teams being knocked off and Wagner had to rally to win in Class “A”.

In “AA” in Rapid City, the Jefferson Cavaliers pulled a shocker by beating #1 Washington 47-43 making big plays down the stretch. O’Gorman, RC Stevens and Brandon Valley all advanced to the semi-finals.

In Class “A” in Brookings at Frost Arena, Wagner rallied past Red Cloud 68-62. The 2nd-seeded West Central Trojans and 3rd-seeded Hamlin Chargers both looked impressive with opening round wins and St. Thomas More edged Lakota Tech as the field is set for Friday night’s semi’s.

And in Watertown there was another shocker as last year’s Class “A” champ Roncalli lost in the opening round to Viborg-Hurley 69-58. Corsica-Stickney then rallied in the 4th quarter to sneak past White River. DeSmet and Faith won the night games at the Civic Arena.

