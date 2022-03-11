Lawmakers discuss disagreement with Noem over impeachment, budget in roundtable

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - During South Dakota’s end of legislative session roundtable, discussions took place regarding budgeting, the Ravnsborg impeachment hearing, and Noem’s claims of corruption.

Budget meetings

House chair of appropriations, Chris Karr, says the goal has always been to work jointly to put the budget together. They only stopped meeting jointly because they had separate bills to take care of, which is the normal process, but says they did meet together to work on the budget.

Karr says the last two years have been unique with the large amount of federal money coming into the state. The house of appropriations has approximately 16 billion dollars to decide what to do with, and Karr says it’s difficult to deal with especially having a part-time legislature.

Spencer Gosch says House Bill 1281, has to do with spending authority. They want to oversee what is done with the federal money that comes into the state. The bill would make it so the appropriations committee would have to meet before any new program created could use federal money.

Chris Karr’s response to Noem’s “corruption” claim

In regards to the closed meeting that Noem claimed to be corrupt, Karr says the attorney general put in several requests for budgeting months ago.

Karr claimed they had a one-on-one meeting to set the budget because the budget requests involved sensitive topics asking for several specialists in the Department of Criminal Investigation such as a missing and murdered indigenous specialist, and a human trafficking specialist.

“So the nature of those things, for us to understand the scope and the need for them, sometimes we have sensitive information, and so the co-chair and I decided we were going to have a one on one meeting to get clarification before we set the budgets. But that’s all we did, we had information provided to us and when we set the budget for the attorney generals office it was in a different meeting, in a public hearing, in this room, it was open to everybody and went through precisely the items that were budgeted,” said Karr.

That motion sheet is available to the public, a record of the budgeting that was decided on.

Speaker Gosch’s response to Noem’s “corruption” claims

“How many closed-door meetings does the executive branch have constantly, constantly going on. Ok, so if we want to talk about things that are not being exactly super transparent, why don’t we start with those. Inappropriate conversations might I add. Conversations that more or less that end up in nothing but belittling,” said Gosch.

Gosch said the accusations were uncalled for, saying, “It’s just completely inappropriate and it’s just bleeding into her job for this, and she needs to get over it.”

Noem released text messages from Ravnsborg, that according to Gosch, have nothing to do with the death of Mr. Beaver and Gosch says the court of law said she can’t release this information.

“The only reason you would release them is because you want to taint the eye of the public opinion,” said Gosch.

Gosch says they would have been done with the hearing months ago if it wasn’t for outside injections.

“There’s a personal vendetta here, so this is where it comes down to we have a job to do, I don’t necessarily care what that personal vendetta is or why but we have a job to do and it’s nothing to do with what they’re trying to do, but unfortunately they’re impeding our investigation.”

In this impeachment hearing, Gosch says they’ve done all the real fact-finding interviews in public and claims the only thing going on behind closed doors is clerical work.

