Minnehaha Sheriffs looking for man wanted on multiple charges
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on multiple charges.
Officials say the wanted man is named Roger Wayne Love, 36-years-old, 5′9″, and 185 pounds.
Love is wanted for Aggravated Eluding of Law Enforcement, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Organized Retail Crime, and Possession of a Controlled Substance according to reports.
Police say if you have any information, please call one of the following numbers:
• Business hours: (605) 367-4268 or (605) 367-4300
• After hours: (605) 367-7000
• Crime stoppers: (605) 367-7007
• Emergencies: 911
Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.