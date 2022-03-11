Avera Medical Minute
Minnehaha Sheriffs looking for man wanted on multiple charges

Roger Wayne Love
Roger Wayne Love(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on multiple charges.

Officials say the wanted man is named Roger Wayne Love, 36-years-old, 5′9″, and 185 pounds.

Love is wanted for Aggravated Eluding of Law Enforcement, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Organized Retail Crime, and Possession of a Controlled Substance according to reports.

Police say if you have any information, please call one of the following numbers:

• Business hours: (605) 367-4268 or (605) 367-4300

• After hours: (605) 367-7000

• Crime stoppers: (605) 367-7007

• Emergencies: 911

