Northern wrestlers ready to take next step at Nationals

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A trio of Northern wrestlers are headed to nationals this weekend. Rocky feels like his guys are ready to make the next step. So we asked Wyatt Turnquist, what has to happen to do well at such a big event?

Wyatt Turnquist says, “You’ve got to fine-tune what you’re good at. You have to scout your opponents and you just have to believe that you can do it. I think that’s been the story for us for a lot of years that we’ve had the talent and the guys that want to do it. But now you just have to convince yourself that you can do it and you have to get out there and do it is what it comes down to.”

Head Coach Rocky Burkett says, ”You know I feel like this group is ready to take that next jump. And they’re mature enough and old enough and experienced enough now to be able to do that so now we just have to make it happen at the end of the day.”

Nationals are in St. Louis this Friday and Saturday. The Wolves have 3 wrestlers advancing to nationals.

