NSIC will be well-represented with 4 teams including host Augustana in the Central Plains Region Tournament

Augie is one of 4 NSIC teams that will play at Pentagon
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana men’s basketball team is hosting the Central Plains Region Tournament starting Saturday at the Pentagon despite that loss in the conference tournament. The Vikings had a fabulous season and this is the reward as 4 of the 8 teams are from the NSIC.

And there’s no doubt playing in this tough Division II league will have them very prepared for the regional, with the winner advancing to the Elite 8 where this region has dominated in recent years.

Augie Head Coach Tom Billeter says, ”I think we are arguable one of the best leagues in the country top to bottom and I think we’re right there with the other leagues that are in our region. This is a great region, it’s going to be great basketball.”

Senior Tyler Riemersma says, ”I think we could have a lot of NSIC teams get to the second round. I think it shows that we play in one of the best conferences in the nation and night in and night out it’s always going to be a battle.”

The Vikings love playing on their home floor at the Pentagon where it is loud. We’ll have more on that later this week. Augie plays it’s first game Saturday at 5:00...

