Oldest surviving Kentucky Derby winning horse dies at 31

Go for Gin died March 8 at age 31.
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(CNN) - The oldest living Kentucky Derby winner died Tuesday at age 31 due to heart failure.

Go for Gin won the famous race in 1994 at 3 years old. He went on to take second place in the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes before retiring from racing in 1995.

He spent years as a stud, then moved to the Kentucky Horse Park in 2011.

Go for Gin won nearly $1.4 million during his two-year racing career.
The average life span for most horses is 25 to 30 years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

