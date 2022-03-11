Avera Medical Minute
Skyforce edged by Spurs at Pentagon

Force fall to Austin on home floor
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Austin Spurs defeated the Sioux Falls Skyforce 116-112 on Thursday night from the Sanford Pentagon.

Micah Potter posted 24 points on 9-14 FGA, eight rebounds and five assists in the loss for Sioux Falls (11-14). He has led the team in scoring in three of the last four games.

Austin (11-10) was able to hold the Skyforce to 14.3 percent from beyond the arc in the first half, which helped them take a 50-42 lead at halftime.

San Antonio two-way players DJ Stewart (19 points on 8-14 FGA and six rebounds) and Robert Woodard III (19 points on 8-13 FGA eight rebounds) combined for 26 points on 11-14 FGA in the second half.

Potter posted a second half season high of 22 points on 8-10 FGA to try and help mount a comeback. However, Sioux Falls shot 59.1 percent from the free throw line.

Miami HEAT two-way player Javonte Smart (21 points on 7-19 FGA, six rebounds and six assists) has posted 19-plus points scored in back-to-back games.

In his Skyforce debut, HEAT two-way player Kyle Guy had 10 points, two rebounds and an assist. Mario Chalmers had his second (17 points on 5-10 FGA and 10 assists) double-double in four games in the loss.

Both teams meet in the series finale tomorrow (Friday) at 7:00 PM CST on Heritage Court.

