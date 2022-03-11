South Dakota state lawmakers get more control over federal funds

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Legislature has passed a proposal to give state lawmakers more control over how federal funds are spent, defying Gov. Kristi Noem and clearing the way for the House and Senate to find agreement on a $5.8 billion state budget.

The bipartisan proposal passed on the penultimate day of the legislative session with over two-thirds support in each chamber. It passed despite the Republican governor’s ardent objections.

During budget negotiations, a bipartisan proposal emerged to require a legislative budgeting committee to approve state government spending of federal funds if it requires a policy change.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.