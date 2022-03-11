Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota state lawmakers get more control over federal funds

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued an executive order cracking down on federal...
South Dakota State Capitol Building(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - The South Dakota Legislature has passed a proposal to give state lawmakers more control over how federal funds are spent, defying Gov. Kristi Noem and clearing the way for the House and Senate to find agreement on a $5.8 billion state budget.

The bipartisan proposal passed on the penultimate day of the legislative session with over two-thirds support in each chamber. It passed despite the Republican governor’s ardent objections.

During budget negotiations, a bipartisan proposal emerged to require a legislative budgeting committee to approve state government spending of federal funds if it requires a policy change.

