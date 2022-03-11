South Dakotans celebrate first ever Craft Beer Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Brewers Guild announced the first-ever South Dakota Craft Beer Week.

According to a press release, the Craft Beer Week will be held from March 19-26, celebrating South Dakota-made beer and all of the people and supporting businesses that make it happen.

There are over 40 local breweries throughout the state and more on the way, according to the press release.

Activities included a limited edition beer glass release, Brewers Panel talks, daily giveaways available only by visiting taprooms, bus tours in some bigger hubs, maps for self-guided tours routes to rural breweries, and more.

Check in with your favorite brewery to see each location’s unique events: pairings, employee appreciation, supplier shoutouts and food trucks.

There will also be a South Dakota Craft Beer Passport, a guide booklet that features deals at 33 different SD breweries and fundraises for the guild. They are available for sale online or at select breweries.

The press release said the Craft Beer Week is sponsored by their collective voice, the South Dakota Brewers Guild. Thanks to all of the Sodak craft beer fans for their support!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.