Warming up this Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for northern parts of South Dakota until noon CST Friday. Feels-like temperatures in between -20° and -30° will be possible this morning.

We’re going to see plenty of sunshine today but it’s going to be a cold and breezy day. Highs will be in the teens for most of us with a few low 20s in central South Dakota. The wind will be coming out of the northwest and with wind gusts up around 30 to 35 mph possible, that will make it feel even colder across the region. Tonight, we’ll keep the clear sky around and the wind will die down. Temperatures will be dropping like a rock. Most of us will bottom out in the single digits below zero overnight.

Saturday will bring some improvement with the wind direction shifting and becoming more southerly. We’ll see sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 30s in eastern South Dakota and then the 50s will get back to western South Dakota. Sunday will be the warmest day in several days as highs get to the 50s nearly everywhere with the exception of northeastern South Dakota where we’ll get to the 40s.

Next week, the warmer air will stick around which will lead to more snow melting. Highs will be a little cooler on Monday and be around 5 degrees cooler than Sunday, The 50s and 60s will be back Tuesday! We’ll generally remain dry with rain chances staying pretty minimal until the end of next week.

