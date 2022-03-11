Yankton Youth Soccer signed $2.5 million construction contract

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Yankton Youth Soccer signed a contract to build the new First Dakota Soccer Park.

According to a press release, the Yankton Youth Soccer Association President, Cole Mohnen, signed a construction contract with Mammoth Sports Construction on Friday to build the new First Dakota Soccer Park.

The project contract signing is the realization of a 10-year vision by YYSA leaders to build a permanent home for the soccer program for youth ages 5-19.

”The program is having a lot of success and doing a good job training and molding youth to be great human beings, to love soccer, and catapult the growth of our program to the next level with Mammoth,” said Complex Fundraising Committee member Sondra Jensen.

The completed park will include seven natural surface fields, a comfort station, a new parking lot, and a convenient entrance and exit. Reports say the project will be completed in early fall.

”At Mammoth, we believe to our core that athletics are one of the most important classrooms for kids growing up,” said Mammoth President Jake Farrant. “We are so proud and honored to do this work for the youth athletes, their families, and the entire community.”

Before this new soccer park investment, Yankton Youth Soccer added about $1.7 million in economic activity to the community per year. Total economic impact since the program’s founding 35 years ago amounts to an estimated $25 million.

The project has met $1.6 million of its $2.5 million fundraising goal.

Name sponsor First Dakota National Bank contributed $1 million, while Larry and Diane Ness contributed $250,000 for the Ness Championship Field.

”We are excited to partner with Mammoth because we see the quality of products, and the top-notch facilities they build. We’re so excited to get one of their facilities in Yankton,” said Complex Fundraising Committee member Wes Chambers.

Fundraising to reach the $2.5 million goal is ongoing. Potential donors should contact Wes or Sondra who are leading the Complex Fundraising Committee.

”The First Dakota Soccer Park is another example of the community coming together with private interests to make Yankton a better community for kids and families,” said Yankton Mayor Stephanie Moser.

“The momentum from this project has been contagious and we are excited to see the space transform.”

About Mammoth Sports Construction

Mammoth Sports Construction has built fields and facilities for teams in the NFL, Big 10, SEC, Big 12, MIAA, NSIC, NAIA, GLVC, KCAC, Heart of America, and Gulf South conferences, along with thousands of high schools.

It also offers golf course construction, concrete products and supply, general construction, architecture and engineering design, and creative services.

It is based in Meriden, Kansas, and has offices in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Lenexa, Kansas.

Learn more at mammothbuilt.com.

About Yankton Youth Soccer Association

YYSA is a non-profit organization with the mission to build a love for and strong understanding of the game of soccer in area youth, parents, and coaches.

From young children to high school athletes, YYSA strives to strengthen each child’s respect, work ethic, self-confidence, and physical fitness level while instilling good sportsmanship and the importance of teamwork.

