Boys State Hockey Tournament opens with wins for Flyers and Rangers

Championship on Sunday in Sioux Falls
Flyers & Rangers win
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Boys State Hockey Tournament got off to a thrilling start on Friday at the Scheels IcePLEX in Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls Flyers first team knocked off Sioux Center in the first quarterfinal of the tournament 4-3 on a goal about nine minutes into overtime by Nicholas Lohr.

The Brookings Rangers followed that up by blanking the Sioux Falls Flyers second team 7-0.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from both games!

In other quarterfinal action Oahe defeated Aberdeen 5-3 and top seed Rushmore routed Watertown 9-1.

