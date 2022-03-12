Avera Medical Minute
Rock Valley Rockets blast off against Central Lyon to claim state title

Rockets win 2A Championship 74-51
Rockets defeat Central Lyon
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) - Landyn Van Kekerix scored 26 points and Bryson Van Grootheest added 25 to lead the Rock Valley Rockets to a 74-51 victory in the Iowa 2A State Championship game against Central Lyon on Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

Zach Lutmer led the Lions in defeat with 15 points.

The title is the Rockets fifth championship in program history.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

