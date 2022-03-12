Rock Valley Rockets blast off against Central Lyon to claim state title

DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) - Landyn Van Kekerix scored 26 points and Bryson Van Grootheest added 25 to lead the Rock Valley Rockets to a 74-51 victory in the Iowa 2A State Championship game against Central Lyon on Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

Zach Lutmer led the Lions in defeat with 15 points.

The title is the Rockets fifth championship in program history.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

