Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate youth design Skyforce jerseys

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate is back with their partnership with the Sioux Falls Skyforce after a break during the pandemic. That means the return of special jerseys for the team created by tribal youth.

It started at a Skyforce game back in 2015, when Sisseton kids saw the Skyforce jerseys and wanted to make one of their own.

“One of the former sales guys, he came up to me and I said, ‘Hey, can we design jerseys?’ And he was like yeah, and I said, ‘Hey, we got some designs we’re going to throw at you.’ Once we put that first one in, it just kind of took off.” said SWO Youth Director Derrick McCauley.

This is the 5th year that the tribe has collaborated with the Skyforce to help bring Native American culture into the public eye. The design from this year’s youth is a “Battle Horse” design.

“Back in the day, our ancestors used to paint their horses before they went into battle. So we thought we would equip the Skyforce with their own kind of ‘Battle Horse’ going into the game.” said McCauley.

The various symbols on the jerseys represent parts of Native American culture. The arrows represent victory, the stripes are for the count of war horses. The circle represent the circle around the horses’ eye, to enhance the senses and to see danger. The zig-zag patters shows a symbol for speed and strength, with the handprint in the middle tying the jersey together.

“As you see, the hand itself is like a vow of vengeance. I know the Spurs got us the last game, but hopefully we get them this game.” said McCauley.

For the Skyforce, it’s a great way to connect with the community while at the same time help promote the efforts of the Sisseton youth and their tribe.

“It helps us learn more about the Native American culture in this state. Being South Dakotans, we have a rich Native American culture and we are just glad to highlight it for them.” said Skyforce President Mike Heineman.

McCauley said the jerseys help inspire their youth and others in the state not only to strive to do well in athletics, but to help their creativity as well.

“Hopefully tonight when we equip them, we get the ‘Battle Horse’ ready for them so they can bring us victory.” said McCauley.

Each player jersey as well as a few extra were auctioned off online, with all of the proceeds going to the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate.

