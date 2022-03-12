Skyforce stopped by Spurs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Austin Spurs defeated the Sioux Falls Skyforce 112-97 on Friday night from the Sanford Pentagon.

Micah Potter led the Force (11-15) in back-to-back games with 20 points on 6-8 FGA. Potter has secured 20-plus points in his last five outings.

Chandler Hutchison posted 14 points on 5-9 FGA and 10 rebounds. He’s had a double-double in two of his last three games and three in the last six.

Aric Holman (18 points on 6-10 FGA and seven rebounds) and Jaylen Morris (18 points on 6-14 FGA and eight rebounds) led the way for Austin (12-10) off the bench.

Miami HEAT two-way player Javonte Smart had 17 points and four assists, while HEAT two-way player Kyle Guy had seven points and six rebounds in the loss.

San Antonio two-way player DJ Stewart had 17 points on 6-11 FGA and four rebounds. Spurs two-way player Robert Woodard II added nine points and six rebounds.

Sioux Falls hits the road on Tuesday to face the Texas Legends at 7:00 PM CST. Austin will host the Iowa Wolves on Sunday at 2:00 PM CST.

