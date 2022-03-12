Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Skyforce stopped by Spurs

Sioux Falls swept by Austin after 112-97 defeat
Fall 112-97
By Zach Borg and Nick Robinson
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Austin Spurs defeated the Sioux Falls Skyforce 112-97 on Friday night from the Sanford Pentagon.

Micah Potter led the Force (11-15) in back-to-back games with 20 points on 6-8 FGA. Potter has secured 20-plus points in his last five outings.

Chandler Hutchison posted 14 points on 5-9 FGA and 10 rebounds. He’s had a double-double in two of his last three games and three in the last six.

Aric Holman (18 points on 6-10 FGA and seven rebounds) and Jaylen Morris (18 points on 6-14 FGA and eight rebounds) led the way for Austin (12-10) off the bench.

Miami HEAT two-way player Javonte Smart had 17 points and four assists, while HEAT two-way player Kyle Guy had seven points and six rebounds in the loss.

San Antonio two-way player DJ Stewart had 17 points on 6-11 FGA and four rebounds. Spurs two-way player Robert Woodard II added nine points and six rebounds.

Sioux Falls hits the road on Tuesday to face the Texas Legends at 7:00 PM CST. Austin will host the Iowa Wolves on Sunday at 2:00 PM CST.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline continue to be a point of...
Would the Keystone XL pipeline help with the current gas crisis?
Gary Gaspar
Interstate Office Products CEO Gary Gaspar dies at 56
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Money
Income that puts you in top one percent in South Dakota
Tristin Lawrence, 25, will have a pacemaker put in his heart after he went into cardiac arrest...
Stranger saves father in cardiac arrest at trampoline park

Latest News

Scores in state tournament vs. Stevens
STATE AA GIRLS SEMIFINALS: O’Gorman & Rapid City Stevens march into championship
Defeat West Central in State A Girls Semifinals
STATE A GIRLS SEMIFINALS: St. Thomas More & Hamlin roll into finals
Defeats Corsica-Stickney in State B Semifinals
STATE B GIRLS SEMIFINALS: Viborg-Hurley’s Cinderella run continues, De Smet wins double overtime classic
Defeat Central Lyon 74-51
Rock Valley Rockets blast off against Central Lyon to claim state title
Take ice for 2022 boys state hockey tournament
Boys State Hockey Tournament opens with wins for Flyers and Rangers