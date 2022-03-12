Stampede blank Des Moines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Isak Posch stopped all 20 shots he faced and teh Stampede got goals from three different scores to blank the Des Moines Bucs 3-0 on Friday night at the Premier Center in USHL action.

After a scoreless first Austen May gave the Stampede a 1-0 lead 9:08 into the second period on a wrister with assists to Michael Quinn and Merril Steenari.

In the third period Sam Harris scored on the power play from May and Maddox Flemming and Michael LaStarza added an empty netter.

The Stampede host Sioux City tomorrow night at 6 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

