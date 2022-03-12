STATE AA GIRLS SEMIFINALS: O’Gorman & Rapid City Stevens march into championship

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There will be no shortage of blue in the stands in Rapid City for tomorrow night’s South Dakota State AA Girls Basketball Championship Game.

In the first semifinal of Friday night the Rapid City Stevens pulled away from pesky eighth seeded Jefferson 54-43 behind 17 points from Bailey Sobczak and 12 points from Jayda McNabb. Cierra Watkins led the Cavaliers with 11 points.

The late semifinal was dominated by O’Gorman as the Knights ran away from Brandon Valley 50-37. Hannah Ronsiek led O’Gorman with 16 points and Mahli Abdouch added 14. Brandon Valley’s Hilary Behrens scored a game-high 20 points.

O’Gorman and Stevens will meet for the AA title tomorrow night at 8:45 PM CST.

Click on the video viewer for Friday’s semifinal action!

