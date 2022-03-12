Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

STATE B GIRLS SEMIFINALS: Viborg-Hurley’s Cinderella run continues, De Smet wins double overtime classic

Cougars win 43-38, Bulldogs top Longhorns 52-50
Viborg-Hurley & De Smet head to title game
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The eighth-seeded Viborg-Hurley Cougars showed yesterday’s upset win over top seed Roncalli was no fluke while the De Smet Bulldogs show the resolve of a champion during the State B Girls Semifinals on Friday night in Watertown.

In the first game the Viborg-Hurley Cougars took down Corsica-Stickney 43-38. Coral Mason led the Cougars with 14 points and Denae Mach added ten. Avery Broughton led the Jaguars with 14.

In the late game De Smet, despite giving up a pair of game-tying three pointers from Faith’s Kaycee Groves (who scored a game-high 31 points), was able to outlast the Longhorns 52-50 in double overtime. Kennadi Buchholz led the Bulldogs with 22 points and 21 rebounds while Jada Burke added 13 points.

De Smet and Viborg-Hurley will meet for the championship tomorrow at 7:45 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline continue to be a point of...
Would the Keystone XL pipeline help with the current gas crisis?
Gary Gaspar
Interstate Office Products CEO Gary Gaspar dies at 56
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Money
Income that puts you in top one percent in South Dakota
Tristin Lawrence, 25, will have a pacemaker put in his heart after he went into cardiac arrest...
Stranger saves father in cardiac arrest at trampoline park

Latest News

Scores in state tournament vs. Stevens
STATE AA GIRLS SEMIFINALS: O’Gorman & Rapid City Stevens march into championship
Defeat West Central in State A Girls Semifinals
STATE A GIRLS SEMIFINALS: St. Thomas More & Hamlin roll into finals
Defeat Central Lyon 74-51
Rock Valley Rockets blast off against Central Lyon to claim state title
Take ice for 2022 boys state hockey tournament
Boys State Hockey Tournament opens with wins for Flyers and Rangers