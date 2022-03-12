STATE B GIRLS SEMIFINALS: Viborg-Hurley’s Cinderella run continues, De Smet wins double overtime classic

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The eighth-seeded Viborg-Hurley Cougars showed yesterday’s upset win over top seed Roncalli was no fluke while the De Smet Bulldogs show the resolve of a champion during the State B Girls Semifinals on Friday night in Watertown.

In the first game the Viborg-Hurley Cougars took down Corsica-Stickney 43-38. Coral Mason led the Cougars with 14 points and Denae Mach added ten. Avery Broughton led the Jaguars with 14.

In the late game De Smet, despite giving up a pair of game-tying three pointers from Faith’s Kaycee Groves (who scored a game-high 31 points), was able to outlast the Longhorns 52-50 in double overtime. Kennadi Buchholz led the Bulldogs with 22 points and 21 rebounds while Jada Burke added 13 points.

De Smet and Viborg-Hurley will meet for the championship tomorrow at 7:45 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

