Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

STATE A GIRLS SEMIFINALS: St. Thomas More & Hamlin roll into finals

Cavaliers upend top seed Wagner, Chargers charge past West Central
St. Thomas More & Hamlin advance
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The top seeds in the South Dakota State A Girls Basketball Tournament will not be participating in Saturday’s championship game.

St. Thomas More led from wire-to-wire to upend top seed Wagner 48-35 on Friday night at Frost Arena. The Cavaliers got a game-high 23 points and 17 rebounds from Reece Ross as well as 11 points from Mairin Duffy. Emma Yost led Wagner with 14 points.

In the late semifinal Hamlin went 9-19 from three point range to defeat West Central 52-38. Brooklyn Brandriet led the Chargers and all scorers with 17 points and Kami Wadsworth added 13 points. Rylee Haldeman paced West Central with 14 points.

Hamlin will play St. Thomas More for the championship tomorrow night at 7:45 PM.

Click on the video viewer for Friday’s semifinal action!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline continue to be a point of...
Would the Keystone XL pipeline help with the current gas crisis?
Gary Gaspar
Interstate Office Products CEO Gary Gaspar dies at 56
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Money
Income that puts you in top one percent in South Dakota
Tristin Lawrence, 25, will have a pacemaker put in his heart after he went into cardiac arrest...
Stranger saves father in cardiac arrest at trampoline park

Latest News

Scores in state tournament vs. Stevens
STATE AA GIRLS SEMIFINALS: O’Gorman & Rapid City Stevens march into championship
Defeats Corsica-Stickney in State B Semifinals
STATE B GIRLS SEMIFINALS: Viborg-Hurley’s Cinderella run continues, De Smet wins double overtime classic
Defeat Central Lyon 74-51
Rock Valley Rockets blast off against Central Lyon to claim state title
Take ice for 2022 boys state hockey tournament
Boys State Hockey Tournament opens with wins for Flyers and Rangers