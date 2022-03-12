STATE A GIRLS SEMIFINALS: St. Thomas More & Hamlin roll into finals

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The top seeds in the South Dakota State A Girls Basketball Tournament will not be participating in Saturday’s championship game.

St. Thomas More led from wire-to-wire to upend top seed Wagner 48-35 on Friday night at Frost Arena. The Cavaliers got a game-high 23 points and 17 rebounds from Reece Ross as well as 11 points from Mairin Duffy. Emma Yost led Wagner with 14 points.

In the late semifinal Hamlin went 9-19 from three point range to defeat West Central 52-38. Brooklyn Brandriet led the Chargers and all scorers with 17 points and Kami Wadsworth added 13 points. Rylee Haldeman paced West Central with 14 points.

Hamlin will play St. Thomas More for the championship tomorrow night at 7:45 PM.

Click on the video viewer for Friday’s semifinal action!

