Warmer Temperatures Finally Returning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- After seeing well below average temperatures the past several days, we will finally see warmer temperatures return and it appears we’ll remain above average for the foreseeable future.

TODAY: We’ll have sunny skies to start the day but clouds will be increasing from west to east ahead of a warm front. Winds will be light out of the S at 5-10 mph, but will become more S and W as the front approaches and winds increase to 10-30 mph. Wind alerts are up along and west of the Missouri River for the afternoon hours, where winds could gust up to 55 mph. Highs will range from the 30s east and in the snow-packed areas to the 50s west.

TONIGHT: There will be a decrease in cloud cover as the warm front moves through and a cold front will then approach from the northwest. Winds will become more out of the W to WNW at 5-20 mph. Lows will be in the 20s, so much warmer than in previous nights. (Don’t forget to set those clocks ahead one hour tonight).

SUNDAY: The cold front will come through in dry fashion, but another area of low pressure will track across southern South Dakota Sunday afternoon into Sunday night and bring a slight chance of light rain, snow and wintry mix showers Sunday night to parts of southern and northeastern South Dakota. Winds will become NE to SE at 5-20 mph. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s with some 60s in the southern areas.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be the coolest day of the week as the latest system tracks by. Another warm front will move through Monday night into Tuesday, which will give a boost in temperatures for Tuesday. A system Wednesday will bring more clouds and a very minor chance of light rain showers, but won’t bring a drop in temperatures. Aside from highs in the 30s and 40s Monday, most of next week will feature highs in the 50s and a few days in the 60s.

