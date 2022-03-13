Avera Medical Minute
Barack Obama says he tested positive for COVID-19

Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority...
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/John Locher)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Former President Barack Obama announced on Twitter Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” he said.

He also said that former first lady Michelle Obama tested negative and that they are “grateful to be vaccinated and boosted.”

“It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

