Could the rise in gas prices influence RV and boat sales?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Gas prices have had an effect on people across the board, but is it influencing boat and RV sales?

It’s the 2022 Sioux Empire Sportsman show and people from all around the area are gathering to purchase different equipment such as RV’s and boats.

The question is, has the recent rise in gas prices affected consumers looking to buy a new RV or boat this year? Rich Probert an RV salesmen for Steinbring Motorcoach says you might be surprised by the answer.

“Certainly, it is a concern, but not one that is necessarily stopping the purchasing of coaches right now. I think everybody has their finger in the air to kind of see which way the wind blows a little bit, but time will kind of be the proof in that.” said Rich Probert an RV salesmen for Steinbring Motorcoach.

Show manager Barry Cenaiko says RV and boat sales skyrocketed during the pandemic because of people’s desire to get outside.

“During the Covid years that we’re coming out of there was so many things you couldn’t do, but these are things you could do. So, immediately people were buying all the boats, pontoons, and campers and trailers they could.” said Barry Cenaiko, show manager.

That trend to get outdoors seems to still be holding true. As plenty have turned out for this year’s show.

“There’s a great buzz out there, walking around here today. In fact, just got back from spending a little time out walking around the booths and yesterday as well. It is a great buzz and a great atmosphere as well here for the show.” said Probert.

