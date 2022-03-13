Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Could the rise in gas prices influence RV and boat sales?

By Baylee Peterson
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Gas prices have had an effect on people across the board, but is it influencing boat and RV sales?

It’s the 2022 Sioux Empire Sportsman show and people from all around the area are gathering to purchase different equipment such as RV’s and boats.

The question is, has the recent rise in gas prices affected consumers looking to buy a new RV or boat this year? Rich Probert an RV salesmen for Steinbring Motorcoach says you might be surprised by the answer.

“Certainly, it is a concern, but not one that is necessarily stopping the purchasing of coaches right now. I think everybody has their finger in the air to kind of see which way the wind blows a little bit, but time will kind of be the proof in that.” said Rich Probert an RV salesmen for Steinbring Motorcoach.

Show manager Barry Cenaiko says RV and boat sales skyrocketed during the pandemic because of people’s desire to get outside.

“During the Covid years that we’re coming out of there was so many things you couldn’t do, but these are things you could do. So, immediately people were buying all the boats, pontoons, and campers and trailers they could.” said Barry Cenaiko, show manager.

That trend to get outdoors seems to still be holding true. As plenty have turned out for this year’s show.

“There’s a great buzz out there, walking around here today. In fact, just got back from spending a little time out walking around the booths and yesterday as well. It is a great buzz and a great atmosphere as well here for the show.” said Probert.

For more information on the Sioux Empire Sportsman Show you can go to the Dakota News Now Website and follow the links.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
Income that puts you in top one percent in South Dakota
President Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline continue to be a point of...
Would the Keystone XL pipeline help with the current gas crisis?
Five South Dakota men arrested for sex crimes in online sting operation
Roger Wayne Love
Minnehaha Sheriffs looking for man wanted on multiple charges
State's Attorneys Michael Moore and Emily Sovell are sworn in to testify before the South...
Ravnsborg impeachment committee to send cease and desist letter to Noem

Latest News

Could the rise in gas prices influence boat and RV sales?
A local fundraiser held at Sanaa's Gourmet Mediterranean restaurant supports victims of war in...
Local fundraiser supports victims of war in Ukraine
Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
It appears at least three state lawmakers are being targeted as part of the campaign.
Billboards call for the impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg