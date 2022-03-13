Local fundraiser supports victims of war in Ukraine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You may have noticed a line of people outside of Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean restaurant Saturday.

The large turnout was the result of a fundraiser, which Sanaa Abourezk, the owner, says is in support of the victims of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“We’re donating one hundred percent of the proceeds to World Central Kitchen, basically started by chef Jose Andres and they go right to any disaster area and make fresh food,” Abourezk said.

The World Central Kitchen is currently estimated to be serving half a million people in the region. Sanaa says it means a lot to help in the midst of a crisis.

“It brings tears to my eyes and Saana is one in our community that always steps forward to help, and I am not surprised that she did this for the people of Ukraine. But, it’s so wonderful to be here to support,” Sandy Henry, who took part in the fundraiser, said.

The fundraiser brought in more than $9,000 for the World Central Kitchen.

