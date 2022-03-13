Avera Medical Minute
SDSU Men to face off against Providence in the Big Dance

Get your brackets ready, it’s “Selection Sunday” for the NCAA Tournament.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Get your brackets ready, it’s “Selection Sunday” for the NCAA Tournament.

The Jackrabbits men’s basketball team held a watch party at Cubby’s in Brookings as they waited to see what seed they would bear for the Big Dance.

South Dakota State will head earned a 13-seed and will head to Buffalo, New York to face Providence (4). The game will be Thursday, March 17.

