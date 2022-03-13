SDSU Men to face off against Providence in the Big Dance
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Get your brackets ready, it’s “Selection Sunday” for the NCAA Tournament.
The Jackrabbits men’s basketball team held a watch party at Cubby’s in Brookings as they waited to see what seed they would bear for the Big Dance.
South Dakota State will head earned a 13-seed and will head to Buffalo, New York to face Providence (4). The game will be Thursday, March 17.
