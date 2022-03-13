STATE AA CHAMPIONSHIP: Knight time for Stevens in Rapid City as O’Gorman claims crown

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though it took a while for their offense to get going, the O’Gorman girls basketball team eventually was able to quiet the Rapid City crowd that had come to cheer on Stevens in the AA State Championship.

In her final game before heading off to Colorado State, senior Hannah Ronsiek scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Knights to a 49-42 victory on Saturday night at the Monument.

Hannah Friedman scored 12 points and Mahli Abdouch added 11.

Bailey Sobczak led the Raiders with 13 points.

