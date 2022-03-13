Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

STATE AA CHAMPIONSHIP: Knight time for Stevens in Rapid City as O’Gorman claims crown

O’Gorman wins 49-42 to claim first title since 2017
O'Gorman defeats RC Stevens 49-42
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though it took a while for their offense to get going, the O’Gorman girls basketball team eventually was able to quiet the Rapid City crowd that had come to cheer on Stevens in the AA State Championship.

In her final game before heading off to Colorado State, senior Hannah Ronsiek scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Knights to a 49-42 victory on Saturday night at the Monument.

Hannah Friedman scored 12 points and Mahli Abdouch added 11.

Bailey Sobczak led the Raiders with 13 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
Income that puts you in top one percent in South Dakota
President Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline continue to be a point of...
Would the Keystone XL pipeline help with the current gas crisis?
Five South Dakota men arrested for sex crimes in online sting operation
Roger Wayne Love
Minnehaha Sheriffs looking for man wanted on multiple charges
State's Attorneys Michael Moore and Emily Sovell are sworn in to testify before the South...
Ravnsborg impeachment committee to send cease and desist letter to Noem

Latest News

Dunks during Central Regional win over Southwest Oklahoma State
CENTRAL REGIONAL: Riemersma & Augustana survive slow start to win tournament opener
Season ends with 89-73 loss at Rocky Mountain in 2nd round of NAIA National Tournament
NAIA TOURNAMENT: Dakota State women eliminated at Rocky Mountain
Wins 2021-22 State B Title
STATE B CHAMPIONSHIP: Viborg-Hurley drops De Smet to complete Cinderella run
Scores 23 points and grabs 15 rebounds in State A Title win over Hamlin
STATE A CHAMPIONSHIP: St. Thomas More handles Hamlin to return to the top
Riemersma & Augustana win Central Region opener