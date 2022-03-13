STATE B CHAMPIONSHIP: Viborg-Hurley drops De Smet to complete Cinderella run

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In 1992 the Hurley girls basketball team went from 8th seed to State B Champions.

20 years later history repeated itself.

The Viborg-Hurley Cougars completed their Cinderella run through the 2022 State B Tournament with one more upset, defeating 2nd seed De Smet 58-53 on Saturday night at the Watertown Civic Arena to claim their first championship as a co-op.

Along the way the Cougars knocked off top-seed and defending State A champion Aberdeen Roncalli (who re-classified this season) 69-58 and 4th seed Corsica-Stickney 43-38.

Viborg-Hurley’s Denae Mach led all scorers with 23 points and the Cougars also got 19 points from Coral Mason.

Kennadi Buchholz and Emma Albrecht each scored 15 points for De Smet.

