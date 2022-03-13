Avera Medical Minute
STATE B CHAMPIONSHIP: Viborg-Hurley drops De Smet to complete Cinderella run

8th-seeded Cougars win title with 58-53 victory
Viborg-Hurley defeats De Smet 58-53
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 12:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In 1992 the Hurley girls basketball team went from 8th seed to State B Champions.

20 years later history repeated itself.

The Viborg-Hurley Cougars completed their Cinderella run through the 2022 State B Tournament with one more upset, defeating 2nd seed De Smet 58-53 on Saturday night at the Watertown Civic Arena to claim their first championship as a co-op.

Along the way the Cougars knocked off top-seed and defending State A champion Aberdeen Roncalli (who re-classified this season) 69-58 and 4th seed Corsica-Stickney 43-38.

Viborg-Hurley’s Denae Mach led all scorers with 23 points and the Cougars also got 19 points from Coral Mason.

Kennadi Buchholz and Emma Albrecht each scored 15 points for De Smet.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Riemersma & Augustana win Central Region opener