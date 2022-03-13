STATE A CHAMPIONSHIP: St. Thomas More handles Hamlin to return to the top

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -After a four year absence the St. Thomas More Cavaliers are back at the top of South Dakota Class A Girls Basketball.

Behind a dominating 23 point and 15 rebound performance from Reece Ross, St. Thomas More claimed their seventh championship since 2012, defeating Hamlin 52-30 on Saturday night at Frost Arena in Brookings.

Jada Mollman added 11 points for the Cavs.

Hamlin, who finished runner-up for the second consecutive year, was led by Brooklyn Brandriet’s 11 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

