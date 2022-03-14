Activewear for women, Revival, coming soon to the Empire Mall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Empire Mall announced Revival is joining its lineup of athleisure brands this summer.

Revival will be The Empire Mall’s third Altar’d State brand to come to the center where it will be located next to Anthropologie.

According to a press release, Revival features affordable activewear that is both bold and simple. Their clothing line of tank tops, shorts, and skirts can easily mix and match with its soft pastel color scheme and ready-to-wear style.

