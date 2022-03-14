Biden signs bill including $21.914 million for Lewis & Clark RWS

TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, President Biden signed a bill that provides funding for the continued construction of the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System.

According to a press release, President Biden signed the FY22 Appropriations bill approved by Congress, which includes $21.914 million for the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System project.

“This is great news for Lewis & Clark and an increase from the $17.5 million approved in FY21! The $21.914 million was from the congressionally directed spending requests made by Senators John Thune, Amy Klobuchar, Mike Rounds and Tina Smith,” said Executive Director Troy Larson. “Strong support for increased funding was also provided by Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, as well as Representatives Dusty Johnson, Randy Feenstra, Michelle Fischbach, and the late Jim Hagedorn. We cannot thank these four senators enough for including Lewis & Clark in their congressional directed spending requests, as well as to the entire tristate congressional delegation for going to bat for us once again.”

Separately, an announcement is expected yet this month on how much funding Lewis & Clark will receive for FY22 from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Funding from both sources is expected to allow Lewis & Clark to move forward with construction of the remaining 32 miles of pipeline for the Madison service line, the 17 miles of pipeline between Hull and Sheldon, as well as potentially meter buildings at Sheldon and Sibley, a pump station near Hull, a ground storage reservoir near Madison, acquiring easements for the Sibley service line and adding more lime drying beds at the water treatment plant.

