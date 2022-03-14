“A Bingeworthy Cabaret” with The Goodnight Theatre Collective this Thursday and Friday
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Who doesn’t love the theme songs of their favorite TV shows?! The Goodnight Theatre Collective is showing “A Bingeworthy Cabaret” at the Washington Pavilion this Thursday and Friday night at 7:30 pm.
Tickets: $20 https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/bingeworthy-cabaret
