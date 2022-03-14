Avera Medical Minute
Brookings deals Rushmore first loss of season to claim boys State Hockey title

By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - During the regular season and first two games of the South Dakota Boys State Hockey Tournament the Rushmore Thunder had a perfect 22-0 record which included a pair of 4-3 victories over the Brookings Rangers back in mid-January.

The third time proved to be the charm for the Rangers at the most important of times.

Brookings tallied three second period goals and got a 40 save performance from Kade Brecher to defeat Rushmore 4-2 on Sunday afternoon in the championship game at the Scheels IcePlex in Sioux Falls.

Luke Honkomp, Jacob Drew, Talon Richter and Logan Bortnam (empty netter) all scored for the Rangers.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

