Daylight saving time and how it can affect your health

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s that time of year when the clock springs forward for daylight saving time. While some people don’t mind the difference, many are upset by the hour of sleep lost.

Whether or not you are for or against the clocks springing forward for daylights savings. Many people can admit it does have an effect on your mind and body.

If you live in the Sioux Falls area, there’s a good chance you listen to the Ben and Patty Show on your morning commute.

For those who frequent the 97.3 airwaves, they know Patty has expressed her anger towards daylight saving time and the jump forward.

“I hate it, I absolutely hate it. It doesn’t bother me to fall back but it kills me to spring forward.” said Patty Dee.

Like most people, Patty doesn’t get enough sleep as it is.

“So, you don’t like losing an hour? NO. You are okay with gaining an hour? YES, because I feel like it is a gift, but taking it away, that’s just nasty. I’m more tired and I’m already tired because I get up at 4 in the freaking morning.” said Patty

While Patty cracks jokes about her disapproval towards the change of the dial, she may have a point.

“So, it does have a health impact on all people. In our busy schedule we have a hard enough time getting the 6 to 8 hours recommended and adding this additional bump in the road makes it just a little bit more difficult.” said Dr. Bethany Zeigler, family medicine at Sanford.

Bethany Zeigler, a family medicine doctor at Sanford, says many people are already behind on sleep as is. So, taking away this hour of sleep can increase symptoms associated with a lack of sleep.

“Similar to just having a lack of sleep in your regular daily life. You can have slower reaction times, you’re a little bit more moody and grumpy.” said Zeigler.

So, for Patty Dee it might just be a public service announcement.

“There are more heart attacks, more work accidents. I mean I could hurt myself in here, I could trip over this microphone and die.” said Patty.

The best way to beat the effects of this “spring forward”. You might want to consider going to bed a little earlier than usual to make sure you’re getting enough sleep over the next few days.

And remember on the bright side, we get more hours of daylight to come throughout the spring and summer.

