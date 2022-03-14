Dry and Mild

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Any light snow in northern parts of the region should come to an end. After that, we’ll be dealing with decreasing cloud cover across the region. Highs will be stuck in the upper 30s in northeastern South Dakota. Around the rest of the region, we should see highs in the 40s this afternoon. It will stay a little breezy in the southeast with wind gusts around 30 mph possible. Tonight, the wind will ease up a bit and temperatures will fall into the 20s.

We have some gorgeous weather that will move in for Tuesday and Wednesday. It will still be a little breezy Tuesday, but we’ll see highs jump into the 50s and 60s around the region! There will be less wind for Wednesday and we’ll see more 60s for highs! It looks like we’ll cool off a little bit for St. Patrick’s Day and heading into Friday, but that means highs will fall into the 50s for most of us.

Over the weekend, we’ll see temperatures start to warm back up. Highs Saturday will be in the 60s with some parts of the region knocking on 70° by Sunday, which is the first day of spring. It does look like we’ll stay dry through this week and weekend before bringing in a chance of a few showers early next week.

