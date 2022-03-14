Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Dry and Mild

Highs in the 60s by Tuesday
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Any light snow in northern parts of the region should come to an end. After that, we’ll be dealing with decreasing cloud cover across the region. Highs will be stuck in the upper 30s in northeastern South Dakota. Around the rest of the region, we should see highs in the 40s this afternoon. It will stay a little breezy in the southeast with wind gusts around 30 mph possible. Tonight, the wind will ease up a bit and temperatures will fall into the 20s.

We have some gorgeous weather that will move in for Tuesday and Wednesday. It will still be a little breezy Tuesday, but we’ll see highs jump into the 50s and 60s around the region! There will be less wind for Wednesday and we’ll see more 60s for highs! It looks like we’ll cool off a little bit for St. Patrick’s Day and heading into Friday, but that means highs will fall into the 50s for most of us.

Over the weekend, we’ll see temperatures start to warm back up. Highs Saturday will be in the 60s with some parts of the region knocking on 70° by Sunday, which is the first day of spring. It does look like we’ll stay dry through this week and weekend before bringing in a chance of a few showers early next week.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It appears at least three state lawmakers are being targeted as part of the campaign.
Billboards call for the impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg
Gas prices have had an effect on people across the board, but is it influencing boat and RV...
Could the rise in gas prices influence RV and boat sales?
Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
Money
Income that puts you in top one percent in South Dakota
An Iraqi and U.S. official say as many as 12 missiles struck near a sprawling U.S. consulate...
Iran claims missile barrage near US consulate in Iraq

Latest News

Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
A Quiet and Mild Workweek Expected
Sunday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Sunday Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Austin Haskins