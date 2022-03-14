Avera Medical Minute
Former Rapid City mayor discusses memoir during eventful time in office

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former Mayor Don Barnett served in Rapid City from 1971-1975. His tenure was during the flood of 1972 which resulted in 238 deaths and catastrophic destruction along Rapid Creek. In his memoir, “Thorns and Roses”, Barnett explains the events of the flood through his eyes as well as tensions between Native American and non-native communities.

