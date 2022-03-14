Avera Medical Minute
History repeats itself for State B Girls Champion Viborg-Hurley

Cougars win title as a #8 seed 20 years after Hurley did the same thing
Cougars win as 8th seed
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In 1992 the Hurley girls basketball team won the State B Tournament as the last team in, an 8th seed.

History repeated itself 20 years later.

The Viborg-Hurley Cougars, the 8th and final seed into the State B Tournament and biggest underdog, completed a Cinderella run to the title, knocking off De Smet in the championship 58-53. This came after wins over top seed Roncalli and 4th seed Corsica-Stickney.

