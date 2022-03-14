History repeats itself for State B Girls Champion Viborg-Hurley
Cougars win title as a #8 seed 20 years after Hurley did the same thing
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In 1992 the Hurley girls basketball team won the State B Tournament as the last team in, an 8th seed.
History repeated itself 20 years later.
The Viborg-Hurley Cougars, the 8th and final seed into the State B Tournament and biggest underdog, completed a Cinderella run to the title, knocking off De Smet in the championship 58-53. This came after wins over top seed Roncalli and 4th seed Corsica-Stickney.
Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.