History repeats itself for State B Girls Champion Viborg-Hurley

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In 1992 the Hurley girls basketball team won the State B Tournament as the last team in, an 8th seed.

History repeated itself 20 years later.

The Viborg-Hurley Cougars, the 8th and final seed into the State B Tournament and biggest underdog, completed a Cinderella run to the title, knocking off De Smet in the championship 58-53. This came after wins over top seed Roncalli and 4th seed Corsica-Stickney.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.