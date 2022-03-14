Jennifer Carnahan announces candidacy to complete late husband’s term

BLUE EARTH, MN (Dakota News Now) - Monday, Jennifer Carnahan announced her candidacy for Congress in Minnesota’s 1st District.

According to a press release, Carnahan’s intention is to carry on the mission of her late husband, Representative Jim Hagedorn, who passed away on February 17.

“I am proud to announce my candidacy to represent Minnesota’s First Congressional District. Though my heart is still heavy after Jim’s passing, the encouragement I have received from throughout southern Minnesota has inspired me to carry on his legacy by running to complete the remainder of his term,” writes Carnahan.

A press release states, prior to her involvement in politics, Carnahan worked for General Mills, Ecolab, and McDonald’s Corporation in general management, marketing, and strategy. In 2014, Carnahan followed started her own small business, a specialty women’s clothing boutique.

“Like President Trump, I am a businesswoman and fighter. Here in Minnesota, I disrupted the status quo and brought the Republican Party back to relevance. Now, I ask for the support of southern Minnesota to do the same in Washington,” said Carnahan.

According to a press release, Carnahan most recently served as the Chairwoman for the Republican Party of Minnesota from 2017-2021 where she took the party out of $1 million in debt and flipped three house seats from blue to red.

The press release also states Carnahan was appointed by former President Donald Trump to serve on the White House Initiative for Asian American and Pacific Islanders after her diversity and spirit inspired a new wave of Republicans to join the party in Minnesota.

“In the final weeks before his passing, Jim told me to keep forging ahead, to keep reaching my dreams, and to win this seat. Jim was my best friend and the love of my life, and it is his blessing that strengthens me for the challenges ahead. I am committed to continuing my husband’s legacy of fighting to secure the border, defending conservative values, safeguarding the integrity of our elections, and serving the people of Minnesota’s First Congressional District,” writes Carnahan.

