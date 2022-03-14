Avera Medical Minute
Police: Man accused of sexually assaulting minor

Alain Kpeayeh Mug Shot
Alain Kpeayeh Mug Shot(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a minor was sexually assaulted inside a Sioux Falls business Friday afternoon.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says a man identified as Alain Kpeayeh, 26, from Sioux Falls was sitting next to a 14-year-old girl in the lobby of a business when started touching her leg and talking to her.

Officials report Kpeayeh grabbed the victim’s phone to get her social media handles and then used his phone to send the victim messages, including pictures of himself exposed. Kpeayeh also indicated that he wanted to meet with her later.

Authorities say as Kpeayeh was sending the messages with his phone, the victim wrote a message on her phone saying she needed help and showed it to another person in the lobby, who contacted the police.

Clemens says Kpeayeh was arrested for distributing harmful material to minors, sexual contact with a child less than 16-years-old, sexual exploitation of a minor, and solicitation of a minor.

Reports indicate the suspect and victim did not know each other before the incident.

