Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Police: Man charged with assault after attacking officer

Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say what started as a police call over a man sleeping outside a building resulted in an assault on an officer.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says residents of an apartment building in central Sioux Falls called the police after they found a man sleeping outside who they knew was not a resident of their building, Sunday afternoon.

Clemens says the man was identified as Ryan Bowker, 34, from Sioux Falls. Bowker attacked the responding officer by grabbing her hair and her gun belt. He also had her in a chokehold.

Clemens says the people who had called the police tried to help the officer detain Bowker but it wasn’t until reinforcement arrived that the police were able to detain him.

The first responding police officer sustained minor injuries to her neck, says Clemens.

Police found a syringe and bags of meth in no big quantities on Bowker. He was charged for resisting arrest, obstruction, aggravated assault, possession of controlled substances, and paraphernalia.

Bowker had also already had a warrant before this incident.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It appears at least three state lawmakers are being targeted as part of the campaign.
Billboards call for the impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg
Gas prices have had an effect on people across the board, but is it influencing boat and RV...
Could the rise in gas prices influence RV and boat sales?
Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
Reacts to NCAA Tournament draw of Providence
SDSU Men to face off against Providence in the Big Dance
Money
Income that puts you in top one percent in South Dakota

Latest News

Balkcom Dubusries
Police: Minimum-security inmate placed on escape status
Water
Biden signs bill including $21.914 million for Lewis & Clark RWS
A Binge-worthy Cabaret
“A Bingeworthy Cabaret” with The Goodnight Theatre Collective this Thursday and Friday
It’s that time of year when the clock springs forward for daylight saving time. While some...
Daylight saving time and how it can affect your health