Police: Man charged with assault after attacking officer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say what started as a police call over a man sleeping outside a building resulted in an assault on an officer.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says residents of an apartment building in central Sioux Falls called the police after they found a man sleeping outside who they knew was not a resident of their building, Sunday afternoon.

Clemens says the man was identified as Ryan Bowker, 34, from Sioux Falls. Bowker attacked the responding officer by grabbing her hair and her gun belt. He also had her in a chokehold.

Clemens says the people who had called the police tried to help the officer detain Bowker but it wasn’t until reinforcement arrived that the police were able to detain him.

The first responding police officer sustained minor injuries to her neck, says Clemens.

Police found a syringe and bags of meth in no big quantities on Bowker. He was charged for resisting arrest, obstruction, aggravated assault, possession of controlled substances, and paraphernalia.

Bowker had also already had a warrant before this incident.

