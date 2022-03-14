Police: Minimum-security inmate placed on escape status

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials from the South Dakota State Penitentiary reported a minimum-security inmate has been placed on escape status.

Representatives of the penitentiary ask anyone who sees inmate Balkcom Dubusries 42-years-old male, 5″9′ tall, 207 lbs with black hair and brown eyes to contact law enforcement immediately.

Officials say Balkcom is serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance from Minnehaha County and unauthorized ingestion from Union County.

Leaving a non-secure correctional facility without authorization constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

