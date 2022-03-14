SDSU’s Baylor Scheierman reacts to NCAA Tournament draw

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Baylor (Scheierman) is heading to Buffalo.

The Jackrabbit sophomore guard, player of the year in the Summit League this season, joined Dakota News Now’s Zach Borg moments after the NCAA Selection Show revealed that his South Dakota State Jackrabbits would play Providence on Thursday in Buffalo in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at 11:40 AM CST.

Click on the video viewer to hear Baylor’s comments about the draw and experience!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.