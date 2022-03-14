Avera Medical Minute
SDSU’s Baylor Scheierman reacts to NCAA Tournament draw

Summit League Player of the Year joins Dakota News Now moments after the Selection Show
Live with SDSU guard after NCAA Tournament Selection
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Baylor (Scheierman) is heading to Buffalo.

The Jackrabbit sophomore guard, player of the year in the Summit League this season, joined Dakota News Now’s Zach Borg moments after the NCAA Selection Show revealed that his South Dakota State Jackrabbits would play Providence on Thursday in Buffalo in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at 11:40 AM CST.

Click on the video viewer to hear Baylor’s comments about the draw and experience!

