Sickies Garage in Sioux Falls adding new menu items for Lent

“If people like it maybe we add it to the full menu.”
Sickies Garage adding fish items for Lent
Sickies Garage adding fish items for Lent(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sickies Garage in Sioux Falls is known for its huge variety of burgers and drinks.

“We kind of meet everybody’s needs here, we’ve got our burgers we’ve got our beers for those coming and having a good time and we’ve got shakes that can go to the kids,” Sickies Garage Assistant General Manager Ashley Haman said.

This spring Sickies is doing something a little different though as in addition to their burgers the restaurant is adding lent-friendly items to their menu for a limited time only.

“It’s just trying to be a part of the culture with lent obviously, but then we also want to have that extra taste in there with the fish products trying something new and if people like it maybe we add it to the full menu or maybe not but we’re just having a different option for people,” Haman said.

Sickies Garage hopes to continue bringing new items like fried fish to the menu so that there is something for everyone at the restaurant.

“With 50 burgers and brews you can’t tell me we can’t get everyone with that extensive menu, but we’re just trying to keep it fresh and keep people coming back for the new items,” Haman said.

