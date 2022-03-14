Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota COVID-19 Update: Six dead, active cases fall below 3,000

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced updates for hiring contact tracers for the...
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced updates for hiring contact tracers for the months of July and August.(CDC)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health released the latest COVID update for South Dakota Monday.

According to the Department of Health, there have been six new deaths due to COVID-19. One person was in their 40s, two were in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s, and one 80 years or older.

Active cases fell below 3,000 for the first time since Aug. with officials reporting less than 50 news cases Monday.

Reports show current hospitalizations remain flat at 88 people.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mug
Police: Man accused of sexually assaulting minor
It appears at least three state lawmakers are being targeted as part of the campaign.
Billboards call for the impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg
Gas prices have had an effect on people across the board, but is it influencing boat and RV...
Could the rise in gas prices influence RV and boat sales?
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Police: Man charged with assault after attacking officer
Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine

Latest News

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken is set to deliver his State of the City Address on Wednesday...
What to expect from Mayor TenHaken’s State of the City Address
Denver Air Connection, which is the commercial airline that services Pierre and Watertown, is...
Watertown airport manager resigns
USD women’s and SDSU men’s NCAA Tournament matchups are set
Clock
POLL: Should South Dakota ditch daylight savings?