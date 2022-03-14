South Dakota COVID-19 Update: Six dead, active cases fall below 3,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health released the latest COVID update for South Dakota Monday.

According to the Department of Health, there have been six new deaths due to COVID-19. One person was in their 40s, two were in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s, and one 80 years or older.

Active cases fell below 3,000 for the first time since Aug. with officials reporting less than 50 news cases Monday.

Reports show current hospitalizations remain flat at 88 people.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.