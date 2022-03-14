Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Storm run over Quad City Steamwheelers in season opener

Sioux Falls wins 35-24 at Premier Center
Top Quad City 35-24
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Storm kicked off their 2022 IFL campaign with a 35-24 victory over the Quad City Steamwheelers on Sunday afternoon at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

Nate Chavious and Bryson denly ran for touchdowns while Tasleem Wilson went 9-17 for 71 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Aaron Dilworth hauled in six passes for 56 yards and a score.

The Storm defense held Quad City to just 63 total yards of offense.

Sioux Falls hits the road for North Dakota next Saturday when they visit Bismarck at 7:05 PM.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!\

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
Income that puts you in top one percent in South Dakota
It appears at least three state lawmakers are being targeted as part of the campaign.
Billboards call for the impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg
Roger Wayne Love
Minnehaha Sheriffs looking for man wanted on multiple charges
Reality television personalities Towanda Braxton left, Trina Braxton and Traci Braxton attend...
Singer, reality star Traci Braxton dies at 50
President Biden’s decision to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline continue to be a point of...
Would the Keystone XL pipeline help with the current gas crisis?

Latest News

Touchdown run in season opening win over Quad City
Storm win season opener
During 2022 State Championship win over Rushmore
Brookings deals Rushmore first loss of season to claim boys State Hockey title
During 2022 State Championship win over Rushmore
Brookings wins boys State Hockey Championship
Celebrates 2022 State B Title
History repeats itself for State B Girls Champion Viborg-Hurley