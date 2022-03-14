Storm run over Quad City Steamwheelers in season opener

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Storm kicked off their 2022 IFL campaign with a 35-24 victory over the Quad City Steamwheelers on Sunday afternoon at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

Nate Chavious and Bryson denly ran for touchdowns while Tasleem Wilson went 9-17 for 71 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Aaron Dilworth hauled in six passes for 56 yards and a score.

The Storm defense held Quad City to just 63 total yards of offense.

Sioux Falls hits the road for North Dakota next Saturday when they visit Bismarck at 7:05 PM.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!\

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.