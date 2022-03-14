Avera Medical Minute
USD Women to face off against Ole Miss in NCAA Tournament

The Coyote women cruised passed Western Illinois in the 2022 Summit League Tournament.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of South Dakota is going dancing after winning the Summit League Women’s Tournament last week.

They found out who their opponent will be Sunday night. The USD women’s basketball team will face off against Old Miss in Waco, Texas on Friday.

The Coyotes held a “Selection Sunday” event for the team in Vermillion as they awaited to find out their seeding and matchup.

USD is the 10-seed, Ole Miss is the 7-seed.

