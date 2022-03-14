SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The USD women’s and SDSU men’s NCAA Tournament matchups are set.

Dakota News Now learned on selection Sunday that the ‘Yotes earned a 10 seed and will play 7th seeded Ole Miss on Friday in Waco Texas.

The game is at 12:30 p.m., you can watch it on ESPN 2.

Meantime the Jacks got a 13 seed, they’ll play 4 seed Providence on Thursday in Buffalo, New York.

The game is at 11:40 a.m., you can watch it on TRU T.V.

No doubt a number of fans of both South Dakota schools are making the trips to see their teams play.

