Watertown airport manager resigns

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The man who’s led the operations at Watertown Regional Airport for the past eight years is leaving that job.

Todd Syhre has accepted a position with Crestone Companies in Watertown.

“I’ve been kicking this idea around for probably a year or so, and it just became the time was right, there’s a lot of things happening with the new company I’m going to and I’m very excited to get started with them. But like I said I’ll be in town, I’ll always hold the city very close to me,” said Syhre.

Watertown Regional Airport has seen a number of changes under Syhre’s leadership, “We have both runways are all concrete, we have a new terminal building going up, we have a new what’s called an SRE building, a new snow removal equipment building going up,” said Shyre.

Syhre says he sees good things for Watertown’s commercial air service moving forward. Denver air connections are working on their beta testing right now for the American Airlines interline agreement.

Syhre says this program will open up the floodgate of flight availability to Chicago and Denver, as people will be able to use American Airlines’ and United’s booking system.

His last day as Watertown Regional Airport manager will be on March 25 and Syhre will begin his new position with Crestone Companies on April 4.

The city of Watertown will begin the search for Syhre’s replacement immediately.

Richard Maag will serve as interim airport manager until a permanent replacement is chosen.

