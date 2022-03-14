Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Watertown airport manager resigns

Denver Air Connection, which is the commercial airline that services Pierre and Watertown, is...
Denver Air Connection, which is the commercial airline that services Pierre and Watertown, is expanding with a new interline baggage agreement with American Airlines.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The man who’s led the operations at Watertown Regional Airport for the past eight years is leaving that job.

Todd Syhre has accepted a position with Crestone Companies in Watertown.

“I’ve been kicking this idea around for probably a year or so, and it just became the time was right, there’s a lot of things happening with the new company I’m going to and I’m very excited to get started with them. But like I said I’ll be in town, I’ll always hold the city very close to me,” said Syhre.

Watertown Regional Airport has seen a number of changes under Syhre’s leadership, “We have both runways are all concrete, we have a new terminal building going up, we have a new what’s called an SRE building, a new snow removal equipment building going up,” said Shyre.

Syhre says he sees good things for Watertown’s commercial air service moving forward. Denver air connections are working on their beta testing right now for the American Airlines interline agreement.

Syhre says this program will open up the floodgate of flight availability to Chicago and Denver, as people will be able to use American Airlines’ and United’s booking system.

His last day as Watertown Regional Airport manager will be on March 25 and Syhre will begin his new position with Crestone Companies on April 4.

The city of Watertown will begin the search for Syhre’s replacement immediately.

Richard Maag will serve as interim airport manager until a permanent replacement is chosen.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mug
Police: Man accused of sexually assaulting minor
It appears at least three state lawmakers are being targeted as part of the campaign.
Billboards call for the impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg
Gas prices have had an effect on people across the board, but is it influencing boat and RV...
Could the rise in gas prices influence RV and boat sales?
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Police: Man charged with assault after attacking officer
Journalist Brent Renaud attends the International Documentary Association’s 2014 IDA...
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine

Latest News

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken is set to deliver his State of the City Address on Wednesday...
What to expect from Mayor TenHaken’s State of the City Address
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced updates for hiring contact tracers for the...
South Dakota COVID-19 Update: Six dead, active cases fall below 3,000
USD women’s and SDSU men’s NCAA Tournament matchups are set
Clock
POLL: Should South Dakota ditch daylight savings?